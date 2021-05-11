Truist Securiti Weighs in on Angi Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angi in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Angi’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

ANGI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

ANGI opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. Angi has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,259.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,132 shares of company stock worth $1,014,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

