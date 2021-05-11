Truist Securiti Weighs in on Belden Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Belden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Belden’s FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Belden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

BDC opened at $51.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. Belden has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

