TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

TTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th.

TTEC stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.85. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.25. TTEC has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $10,867,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $3,824,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

