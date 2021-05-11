Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) a C$40.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.67.

Shares of PPL opened at C$38.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.12. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$39.29.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

