Tudor Pickering Raises Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$19.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective hoisted by Tudor Pickering to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.32.

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$17.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a PE ratio of 21.18. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$10.71 and a 1 year high of C$18.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

