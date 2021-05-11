Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Insider Patricio Cuesta Acquires 1,485 Shares

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patricio Cuesta also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 15th, Patricio Cuesta purchased 3,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $83,370.00.

NYSE TUP traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $26.54. 12,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit