Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Insider Patricio Cuesta Acquires 1,485 Shares

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patricio Cuesta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Patricio Cuesta purchased 3,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $83,370.00.

NYSE TUP traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $26.54. 12,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

