TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TVAGF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566. TVA Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through four segments: Broadcasting, Magazines, Film Production & Audiovisual Services, and Production & Distribution. The company's Broadcasting segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, sports, news, and public affairs programming, as well as engages in commercial production; operates a French-language television network; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and provides custom publishing and specialty services.

