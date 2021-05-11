Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $1,019,067.75 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,297 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $460,435.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,911.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,871,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total transaction of $1,470,849.27.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $11.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.07. 3,103,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,803. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.13 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of -107.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.81 and a 200 day moving average of $351.58.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,097,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

