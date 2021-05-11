Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TWTR. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.57.

TWTR stock opened at $51.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of -37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00. Twitter has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,177 shares of company stock worth $4,406,501 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Twitter by 22.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Twitter by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

