U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Cut by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.2% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 595,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 96,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

