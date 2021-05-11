U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Increased by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,399,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624,051. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

