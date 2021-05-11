UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) is Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,939 shares during the period. UDR accounts for 3.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $430,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

UDR opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 106.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.