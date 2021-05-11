UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stake Decreased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in UGI were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,362,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in UGI by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,464,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in UGI by 41.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,233,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,580,000 after buying an additional 363,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UGI by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after buying an additional 313,236 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UGI traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $45.49. 14,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,145. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

