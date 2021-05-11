Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.50 ($30.54).

Several analysts have issued reports on ULE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of LON:ULE traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,016 ($26.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,835 ($23.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,047.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,042.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 17.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 41.50 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

