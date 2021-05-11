Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.50 ($30.54).

Several analysts have issued reports on ULE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of LON:ULE traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,016 ($26.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,835 ($23.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,047.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,042.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 17.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 41.50 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit