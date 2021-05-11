Unido EP (UDO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $186,682.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $186,682.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.18 or 0.00638633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00067936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00250545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $656.67 or 0.01161131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.78 or 0.00772311 BTC.

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

