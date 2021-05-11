United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,801 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.9% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 314,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,431. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $184.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

