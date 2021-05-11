United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on X. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

X stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $46,174,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $16,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

