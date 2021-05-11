United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.14.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.30. 295,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,578. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

