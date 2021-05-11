UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lessened by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,972 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.8% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,801 shares of company stock worth $7,332,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $415.63. The stock had a trading volume of 32,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,822. The company has a market cap of $392.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.31. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.