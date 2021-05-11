UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $394.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $412.26.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $420.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.