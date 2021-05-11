Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Unitil has increased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unitil has a dividend payout ratio of 61.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

NYSE:UTL opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Unitil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $852.79 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

UTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

