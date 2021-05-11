Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Universal Insurance has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

NYSE UVE opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.44 million, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

