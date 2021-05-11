UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.89. 35,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,526,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 258.88 and a beta of 2.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

