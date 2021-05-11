US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,548 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 26.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 51.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 14.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Insulet by 832.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $226.75 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $164.40 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.48 and its 200-day moving average is $264.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.93.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

