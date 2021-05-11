US Bancorp DE Buys 3,645 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,888 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $269,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,990 shares in the company, valued at $48,246,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $286,034.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,765.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

