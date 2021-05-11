US Bancorp DE Purchases 23,812 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,218 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,458,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after buying an additional 4,096,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,174,716 shares of company stock valued at $76,058,651. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCX stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.84 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,500.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

