US Bancorp DE Sells 145,562 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

