USD Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $14.38 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC on major exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $14.38 billion and approximately $2.54 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.85 or 0.07475026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.05 or 0.00193936 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 14,380,157,844 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

