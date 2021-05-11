USDX [Kava] Market Cap Reaches $60.71 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $60.71 million and $121,695.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012417 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008999 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000518 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001783 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 78,724,473 coins. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

