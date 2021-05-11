Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLEEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,971. Valeo has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

