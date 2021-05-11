Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Reduced by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.91. 372,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,789,676. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

