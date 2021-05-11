Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

VUG stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.36. 31,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,742. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $176.60 and a 12-month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

