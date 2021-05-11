Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,048. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $178.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.54 and a 200 day moving average of $151.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

