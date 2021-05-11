Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after buying an additional 595,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after buying an additional 485,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.22. 459,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,491. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $388.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

