Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,016,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,526,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 94,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,145. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day moving average is $86.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

