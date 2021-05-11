Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE VGR opened at $14.08 on Friday. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,524.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vector Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vector Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,741,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after buying an additional 1,020,420 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,178,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after buying an additional 358,527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 966,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

