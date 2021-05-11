Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Veeva Systems by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,846,000 after acquiring an additional 40,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $241.71 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.24 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 116.42, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $218,635.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,353.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,879 shares of company stock worth $2,062,693 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

