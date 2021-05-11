Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.76 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.22.

VLDR stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,598,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,771. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

