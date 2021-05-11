Veoneer (VNE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2021 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

4/26/2021 – Veoneer is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Veoneer is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Veoneer is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Veoneer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

4/15/2021 – Veoneer is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

3/19/2021 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,744,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,435 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 150.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 659,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 396,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,147,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 592.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 163,076 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

