Verasity Reaches Market Capitalization of $133.16 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $133.16 million and $28.41 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00084530 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,729,910,874 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

