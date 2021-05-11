Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce sales of $215.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.92 million to $221.67 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $181.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $865.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.83 million to $893.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $892.13 million, with estimates ranging from $859.65 million to $966.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,786,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $3,994,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,005,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

