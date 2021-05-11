Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VTXPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS VTXPF remained flat at $$32.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37. Victrex has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

