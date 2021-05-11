Vid (VI) Price Up 34.9% This Week

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Vid has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $986.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid coin can now be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vid has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00084390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00060070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00064773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00107234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.46 or 0.00780456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.17 or 0.09243053 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,731,604 coins. The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

