Vidulum (VDL) Price Hits $0.0605 on Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $432,927.47 and approximately $2,980.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

