Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Down 2.9%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) shares traded down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.29. 199,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 225,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 290,515 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,924,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 189,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 93,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 502.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

