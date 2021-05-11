Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 144,600 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 197.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE:JEF opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

