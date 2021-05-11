Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,778,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 859,160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Shares of HST opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.