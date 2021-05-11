Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. Fastenal has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

