Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $75.97 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $75,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of JPM opened at $161.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $163.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

