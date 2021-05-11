Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 16,400 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 207.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Pool worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.57.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $444.96 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $212.63 and a 52 week high of $449.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.22, for a total transaction of $4,352,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,620 shares in the company, valued at $30,735,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,606 shares of company stock worth $16,841,614. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

